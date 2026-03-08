FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Linamar Issued By Scotiabank

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linamar in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.51 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. Linamar had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.39%.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from C$103.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Linamar

Linamar Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$88.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$43.84 and a 52 week high of C$98.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linamar news, insider Alexander Drolc sold 427 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$37,576.00. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.