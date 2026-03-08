FY2028 Earnings Forecast for AGIO Issued By Zacks Research

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.89. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $79,427.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,296.55. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 18,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $506,664.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,033.47. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,303 shares of company stock valued at $901,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

More Agios Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑term and medium‑term EPS estimates for AGIO, trimming projected losses across multiple quarters (examples: Q1‑2026 to ($1.83) from ($1.85); Q2‑2026 to ($1.90) from ($1.95); Q3‑2026 to ($1.88) from ($1.93); Q4‑2026 to ($1.83) from ($1.87)). These revisions point to modestly better operating/forecasted results versus prior expectations. Article Title

Zacks published an FY2028 EPS projection of ($3.61), a notable improvement vs. prior-year loss levels and an indication analysts expect a meaningful narrowing of losses over the next two years. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting flagged 0 shares short as of Mar 6, with a days‑to‑cover of 0.0; the data appears anomalous/erroneous and provides no actionable signal about current short pressure.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

