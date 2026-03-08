FY2028 Earnings Forecast for OPTU Issued By Zacks Research

Get Optimum Communications alerts:

Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE:OPTU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Optimum Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Optimum Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Optimum Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Optimum Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Evercore set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Optimum Communications in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optimum Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPTU

Optimum Communications Price Performance

Optimum Communications stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.51. Optimum Communications has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optimum Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Optimum Communications by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,704,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Optimum Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Optimum Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,516,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 524,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Optimum Communications by 46.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,397,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Optimum Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 1,239,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,693.40. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Optimum Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Optimum Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue slightly beat expectations in the most recent quarter (reported $2.18B vs. consensus $2.15B), which reduces some near‑term concern about top‑line momentum despite a year‑over‑year revenue decline and an EPS miss.

Revenue slightly beat expectations in the most recent quarter (reported $2.18B vs. consensus $2.15B), which reduces some near‑term concern about top‑line momentum despite a year‑over‑year revenue decline and an EPS miss. Neutral Sentiment: One market write‑up flags OPTU as an oversold name that could bounce, but also notes headwinds — a mixed signal for short‑term traders. MSN article

One market write‑up flags OPTU as an oversold name that could bounce, but also notes headwinds — a mixed signal for short‑term traders. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research materially lowered multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (examples: FY2026 cut to -$0.52 from -$0.35, FY2027 cut to -$0.39 from -$0.20, and several quarter‑level cuts including Q1/Q3/Q4 revisions). Zacks also carries a “Hold” rating — the downward revisions increase investor concern about profitability and near‑term earnings trajectory.

Zacks Research materially lowered multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (examples: FY2026 cut to -$0.52 from -$0.35, FY2027 cut to -$0.39 from -$0.20, and several quarter‑level cuts including Q1/Q3/Q4 revisions). Zacks also carries a “Hold” rating — the downward revisions increase investor concern about profitability and near‑term earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider selling has been highlighted by the press and was linked to a gap down in shares, a direct negative catalyst for sentiment. Insider selling article

Optimum Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company’s video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optimum Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimum Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.