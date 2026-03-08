Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,225 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,358,698,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CVS Health by 153.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $214,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

