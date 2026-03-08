Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

ABBV stock opened at $230.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

