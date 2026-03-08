Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.27 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,029,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,994 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.39% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQN. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,764,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,370,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,112,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,137,000 after buying an additional 6,160,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,738,000 after buying an additional 4,808,539 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -650.00%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Algonquin reported $0.06 EPS (beat consensus) and revenue of $630.7M, with revenue up ~7.8% year‑over‑year; adjusted metrics showed growth and operating efficiencies. This supports near‑term earnings credibility. Q4 Results Press Release/Report

Q4 beat — Algonquin reported $0.06 EPS (beat consensus) and revenue of $630.7M, with revenue up ~7.8% year‑over‑year; adjusted metrics showed growth and operating efficiencies. This supports near‑term earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance topped consensus slightly — management set FY‑2026 EPS at $0.350–$0.370 versus consensus ~$0.34, which frames modest upside for the current year. Guidance Details

FY‑2026 guidance topped consensus slightly — management set FY‑2026 EPS at $0.350–$0.370 versus consensus ~$0.34, which frames modest upside for the current year. Positive Sentiment: Dividends declared — board approved a common dividend of US$0.0650 (payable April 15) plus preferred share dividends (two preferred issues announced in CAD). This supports income investors and signals cash‑return focus. Dividend Announcement

Dividends declared — board approved a common dividend of US$0.0650 (payable April 15) plus preferred share dividends (two preferred issues announced in CAD). This supports income investors and signals cash‑return focus. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and presentation are available — the company posted the slide deck and earnings presentation (useful for detail on segment performance and assumptions). Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials and presentation are available — the company posted the slide deck and earnings presentation (useful for detail on segment performance and assumptions). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and preview coverage arrived ahead of the print — expectations were modest and some shops adjusted forecasts into the quarter. Useful for tracking changes in sell‑side sentiment. Analyst Recap

Analyst notes and preview coverage arrived ahead of the print — expectations were modest and some shops adjusted forecasts into the quarter. Useful for tracking changes in sell‑side sentiment. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2027 guidance missed consensus — company set FY‑2027 EPS at $0.380–$0.420 versus street ~$0.44, which likely triggered investor disappointment about longer‑term earnings momentum. FY‑2027 Guidance

FY‑2027 guidance missed consensus — company set FY‑2027 EPS at $0.380–$0.420 versus street ~$0.44, which likely triggered investor disappointment about longer‑term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and leverage signals — the quarter shows a negative net margin and the company carries meaningful leverage (debt/equity), which increases sensitivity to rate and regulatory risks. These fundamentals can weigh on valuation until longer‑term guidance restores confidence. Full Results/Notes

Profitability and leverage signals — the quarter shows a negative net margin and the company carries meaningful leverage (debt/equity), which increases sensitivity to rate and regulatory risks. These fundamentals can weigh on valuation until longer‑term guidance restores confidence. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — the stock is trading down on heavy volume after the print, indicating the guidance miss and forward outlook dominated the modest beat. Monitor intraday volume and analyst updates for further downside or stabilization. Market Reaction

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

