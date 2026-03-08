Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.59 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,938 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 111.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 8.6%

Corning stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $162.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.