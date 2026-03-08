Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $20.09 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.61% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 156.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 835.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,167,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,331,362.40. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 693 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $49,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,032.80. The trade was a 4.72% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE SMG opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $72.35.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.59%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

