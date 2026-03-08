Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.80 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,307 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.56% of Liberty Global worth $21,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 27.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Global Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($8.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($8.14). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 58.32% and a negative net margin of 146.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $371,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

