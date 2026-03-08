Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $396.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.