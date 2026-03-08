Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,606 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.34% of Crane NXT worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Crane NXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities set a $62.00 target price on Crane NXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Crane NXT in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of CXT opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

