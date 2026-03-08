Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of TECVAYLI® plus DARZALEX FASPRO® for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — approval was based on strong Phase 3 results showing significant improvements in progression‑free and overall survival, and J&J positions the combo as a potential new standard of care as early as second line. This materially expands the company’s oncology commercial opportunity and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. PR Newswire: J&J FDA approval

Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in dividend lists / dividend‑aristocrat coverage — recent articles cite JNJ among Dividend Kings/Aristocrats, reinforcing its appeal to income and defensive investors given decades of payout growth. That supports demand from dividend‑focused funds and conservative investors. 24/7 Wall St.: Dividend Kings

Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $225 to $250 but kept a "neutral" rating — the PT lift signals modest analyst upside recognition of recent catalysts, though the unchanged rating tempers near‑term conviction. Benzinga: JPMorgan price target

Neutral Sentiment: Direct‑to‑consumer website launch — J&J rolled out a site to sell certain drugs directly to U.S. patients who are uninsured or pay out‑of‑pocket; potential to improve access and margin over time, but impact on revenue is unclear near term. Reuters: direct-to-consumer site

Negative Sentiment: $65 million Tracleer antitrust settlement — two J&J units agreed to pay $65M to resolve a class action alleging overcharges for the pulmonary hypertension drug; materiality is modest relative to J&J's scale but it is a headline legal expense. Reuters: Tracleer settlement

Negative Sentiment: Near‑term price volatility / recent pullback — a few market reports noted a day‑over‑day decline ahead of the approval news; investors should be prepared for swings as the market digests launch timing, uptake and reimbursement dynamics. Zacks: recent decline

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $240.57 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $579.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

