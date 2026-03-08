Genie Energy (GNE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $114.23 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.
Genie Energy Trading Down 1.0%
NYSE:GNE opened at $14.22 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.
Genie Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on GNE. Wall Street Zen raised Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genie Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on GNE
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) is a diversified energy holding company that operates through two primary segments: upstream oil and natural gas exploration and retail energy supply. Its exploration arm, Genie Energy E&P, pursues development of oil shale resources and conventional hydrocarbon deposits, holding licenses for projects in regions such as Israel’s Shefela basin and Jordan’s oil shale formations. The division also explores select opportunities in North America, leveraging technical partnerships to advance resource evaluation and pilot production programs.
Genie Retail Energy provides electricity and natural gas to residential and small commercial customers under regulated and deregulated frameworks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genie Energy
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.