Genie Energy (GNE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $114.23 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

NYSE:GNE opened at $14.22 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 805,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 616,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNE. Wall Street Zen raised Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genie Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) is a diversified energy holding company that operates through two primary segments: upstream oil and natural gas exploration and retail energy supply. Its exploration arm, Genie Energy E&P, pursues development of oil shale resources and conventional hydrocarbon deposits, holding licenses for projects in regions such as Israel’s Shefela basin and Jordan’s oil shale formations. The division also explores select opportunities in North America, leveraging technical partnerships to advance resource evaluation and pilot production programs.

Genie Retail Energy provides electricity and natural gas to residential and small commercial customers under regulated and deregulated frameworks.

