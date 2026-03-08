Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Brean Capital cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 16.63%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its network of community banks, the company delivers commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and agricultural clients. With a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Glacier Bancorp combines local market expertise with regional scale to offer customized financial solutions that address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Established in 1955 as Glacier Bank, the company has expanded both organically and through targeted acquisitions to build a presence across the Mountain West and into the Upper Midwest and Southwest.

