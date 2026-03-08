Goodman Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

