Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 170,813 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 795.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 639.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0677 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

