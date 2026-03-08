Goodman Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,412,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $136,859,000 after purchasing an additional 384,985 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,828,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $165.05 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.15.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,184.05. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,441,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,685,690.72. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,068 shares of company stock worth $26,600,684. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

