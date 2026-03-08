Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $452.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.01. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

