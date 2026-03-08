Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000.

BBUS stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $126.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.13.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

