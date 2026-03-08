Graham Prothero Acquires 60 Shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £198.60.

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Graham Prothero acquired 46 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 427 per share, with a total value of £196.42.

MJ Gleeson Stock Down 1.2%

GLE stock opened at GBX 320 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 382.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.57. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.64 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.87.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson ( LON:GLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes, under the banner of “Building Homes. Changing Lives” builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.

