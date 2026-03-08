Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,340 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 2.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Elevance Health worth $815,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 236.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 18.1% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,823,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,629,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $289.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.64 and a 200 day moving average of $335.17. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.