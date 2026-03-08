Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,371 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 3.7% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.78% of Lam Research worth $1,316,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $199.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $256.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.23. The company has a market capitalization of $248.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.19.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets signal meaningful upside — consensus targets imply roughly ~25% upside, supporting a bullish case that continued AI/foundry demand and upward earnings revisions could drive gains.

Positive Sentiment: Technical setup is constructive — LRCX recently crossed above its 50‑day moving average and hit an intraday high after a key trading signal, which can attract momentum buying.

Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain supportive — Lam posted a recent quarterly beat with strong margins and guidance that underline exposure to wafer‑processing demand for AI and advanced nodes, attracting institutional interest.

Neutral Sentiment: Increased media coverage and valuation debate — multiple "too late to buy?" and review pieces raise visibility and spark discussion on whether the current run already prices growth; useful context but not an immediate catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling has spooked investors — CFO Douglas Bettinger sold ~50,057 shares (~$11M) and other insiders (including Ava Harter) reported additional sales; while such sales can be for diversification or tax planning, they often trigger near‑term selling pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Sector/geo‑political risks and rising energy costs — reports highlight higher operating costs for customer fabs and potential supply‑chain disruptions tied to geopolitical tensions, a near‑term risk driver that has contributed to the pullback.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

