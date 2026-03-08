Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $509.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,378 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.32% of Intuitive Surgical worth $509,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after buying an additional 263,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,451,223,000 after acquiring an additional 182,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,402,488,000 after acquiring an additional 201,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total value of $2,463,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,455.52. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total value of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,189.40. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,261 shares of company stock valued at $19,690,721 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $490.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

