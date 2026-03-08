Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 38,828 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,654,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Texas Instruments worth $855,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Shares of TXN opened at $193.39 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average of $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

