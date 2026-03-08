Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.50. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 294,478 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 344,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,520. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,464,000 after buying an additional 279,995 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,669,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,319 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,290,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,017 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,827,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,356,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 405,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $562.87 million, a PE ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

