Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price Up 6.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $172.48 and last traded at $171.71. Approximately 2,405,191 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,819,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.84.

The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guidewire Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $1,155,361.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 240,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,241,915.44. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $1,531,838.00. Following the sale, the president owned 141,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,272,094.64. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,508. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 620.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $200.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

