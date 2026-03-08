Harbour Energy’s (HBR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 225 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 280.60.
Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.
