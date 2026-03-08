Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $15.88. Hayward shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 439,895 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Hayward from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hayward from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $824,078.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 748,540 shares in the company, valued at $11,774,534.20. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 157,168 shares of company stock worth $2,502,639. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after acquiring an additional 313,571 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.51%.The company had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward’s offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

