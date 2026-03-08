HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ALDX

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $288.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. King Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132,358 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Aldeyra Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Aldeyra Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply upgraded near‑term forecasts: Q4 2026 EPS was raised from $0.02 to $0.27 and FY2026 was lifted from ($0.35) to ($0.15), with a smaller raise for Q1 2026 (from ($0.15) to ($0.13)). Those changes suggest the analyst now sees a nearer path to breakeven/profitability, which can be a material positive for a small biotech. MarketBeat: ALDX analyst updates

HC Wainwright sharply upgraded near‑term forecasts: Q4 2026 EPS was raised from $0.02 to $0.27 and FY2026 was lifted from ($0.35) to ($0.15), with a smaller raise for Q1 2026 (from ($0.15) to ($0.13)). Those changes suggest the analyst now sees a nearer path to breakeven/profitability, which can be a material positive for a small biotech. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a FY2030 estimate of $1.04 EPS — a long‑dated projection that provides a favorable long-term view but is distant and dependent on product launches/market adoption, so it’s less likely to drive near‑term price action. MarketBeat: ALDX long-term estimate

HC Wainwright published a FY2030 estimate of $1.04 EPS — a long‑dated projection that provides a favorable long-term view but is distant and dependent on product launches/market adoption, so it’s less likely to drive near‑term price action. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also trimmed several estimates: Q2 2026 slightly down (from ($0.15) to ($0.16)), Q3 2026 cut (from ($0.08) to ($0.13)), FY2027 lowered (from $0.11 to $0.08), and FY2028/FY2029 projections reduced (FY2028: $0.95 → $0.79; FY2029: $1.25 → $1.08). These downgrades temper enthusiasm by lowering peak earnings expectations and signal continued execution or commercial risk. MarketBeat: ALDX estimate cuts

HC Wainwright also trimmed several estimates: Q2 2026 slightly down (from ($0.15) to ($0.16)), Q3 2026 cut (from ($0.08) to ($0.13)), FY2027 lowered (from $0.11 to $0.08), and FY2028/FY2029 projections reduced (FY2028: $0.95 → $0.79; FY2029: $1.25 → $1.08). These downgrades temper enthusiasm by lowering peak earnings expectations and signal continued execution or commercial risk. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports posted in early March show zero reported short shares (data appears anomalous/placeholder), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal from those filings. Treat the short‑interest data as not actionable until clarified. MarketBeat: ALDX short interest

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company’s research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.