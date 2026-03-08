HC Wainwright Expects Increased Earnings for Scholar Rock

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Scholar Rock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRRK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

SRRK stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 53.5% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at $1,402,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 264,693 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Scholar Rock news, COO Keith Woods sold 16,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $715,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,904,945.80. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hallal sold 57,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,453,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,541,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,828,241.50. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 208,470 shares of company stock worth $9,201,778 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: FDA & commercial progress for apitegromab creates a clear commercial pathway and longer‑term revenue upside, a material catalyst for the stock. Scholar Rock outlines 2026 apitegromab BLA resubmission and commercial launch following FDA progress

FDA & commercial progress for apitegromab creates a clear commercial pathway and longer‑term revenue upside, a material catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat consensus (EPS of -$0.76 vs. -$0.86) and triggered a large volume spike, evidence of investor interest and potential momentum. Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Recent quarterly results beat consensus (EPS of -$0.76 vs. -$0.86) and triggered a large volume spike, evidence of investor interest and potential momentum. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $58 price target while raising several medium‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (FY2027–FY2030), signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s longer‑term outlook. Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $58 price target while raising several medium‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (FY2027–FY2030), signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s longer‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made a mix of small upward revisions to several quarterly estimates (Q1–Q3 2026) but these are modest improvements and mostly reflect modeling tweaks rather than changed guidance from the company.

HC Wainwright made a mix of small upward revisions to several quarterly estimates (Q1–Q3 2026) but these are modest improvements and mostly reflect modeling tweaks rather than changed guidance from the company. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered FY2026 and Q4‑2026 EPS estimates (Q4 2026 from -$0.64 to -$0.82; FY2026 to -$3.55 from -$3.45), increasing near‑term uncertainty and likely contributing to selling pressure despite the long‑term upgrades.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

