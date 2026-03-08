HC Wainwright Has Strong Estimate for Immunocore Q1 Earnings

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Immunocore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Immunocore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $371,183.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,296.05. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Berman sold 5,965 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $192,967.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,538.65. This represents a 50.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $619,082 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a “Buy” rating and a $100 price target on IMCR, which supports positive investor sentiment despite model tweaks. Read More.

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

