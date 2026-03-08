HC Wainwright Predicts Higher Earnings for Roivant Sciences

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROIV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, insider Frank Torti sold 587,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $16,159,098.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,736,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,892,407.97. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $8,985,003.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,148,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,865,136.08. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,318,014 shares of company stock worth $315,727,023 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

