Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,148

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,068 to GBX 1,148 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,560 to GBX 1,713 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,466.83.

LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,452.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,462.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,389.87. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 1,037 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,560.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

