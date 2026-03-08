Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $258.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $250.10 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $267.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.08. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.