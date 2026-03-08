Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 580

Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 to GBX 580 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 440 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 536.

Hunting Stock Up 2.8%

LON:HTG opened at GBX 509 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £748.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 245 and a twelve month high of GBX 553. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 452.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 384.14.

Hunting announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Stuart Brightman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 388 per share, with a total value of £77,600. Also, insider Margaret Amos purchased 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 387 per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.32. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Hunting this week:

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

