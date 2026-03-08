Hunting’s (HTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 440 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 450 to GBX 580 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hunting has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 536.

Hunting stock opened at GBX 509 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 245 and a 52 week high of GBX 553. The company has a market capitalization of £748.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 452.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.14.

Hunting announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Stuart Brightman purchased 20,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 388 per share, for a total transaction of £77,600. Also, insider Margaret Amos purchased 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 387 per share, with a total value of £19,876.32. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Board-approved $40m share repurchase program allowing purchases of up to ~5.3% of shares — signals management thinks the stock is undervalued and supports EPS/ROE. Article Link

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

