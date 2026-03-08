Insider Buying: Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Director Buys $312,336.00 in Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $312,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,633,842 shares in the company, valued at $201,016,065.96. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Murray Stahl sold 121,054 shares of Miami International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $4,953,529.68.

Miami International Price Performance

NYSE MIAX opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.80. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29.

Miami International ( NYSE:MIAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIAX. Mad River Investors grew its stake in Miami International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Miami International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Miami International in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Miami International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Miami International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 77,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIAX. Zacks Research lowered Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Miami International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Miami International in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Miami International

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

