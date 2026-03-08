Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells $286,944.00 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $286,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,384,342. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,383 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $488,991.72.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Nitin Agrawal sold 36,317 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,512,410.06.

On Thursday, December 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 66,467 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $5,488,844.86.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Won a multi‑year agreement to power Perplexity’s AI inference workloads, validating CoreWeave’s performance positioning in the high‑margin inference market and supporting long‑term revenue growth. Read More.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth about $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

