Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells $409,851.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Sabba sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $409,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,289.50. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%
NASDAQ:LGND opened at $201.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 22.23 and a quick ratio of 21.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 46.42%.Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LGND has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.
Here are the key news stories impacting Ligand Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Robust quarterly results and guidance — LGND reported a big EPS beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance (8.00–9.00 EPS), driven by revenue and royalty growth that support the longer‑term earnings trajectory. This pharma stock shows strength, eyes entry as earnings surge 59%
- Positive Sentiment: QTORIN / royalty story gaining traction — Coverage highlights that LGND’s outlook is shifting toward recurring royalty growth from assets like QTORIN, which underpins the company’s valuation multiple if royalties scale as expected. How The Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Story Is Shifting Around QTORIN And Royalty Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment still generally positive — Several firms maintain Buy/outperform ratings and have raised price targets, leaving consensus at a “Moderate Buy,” which provides upside theory but also sets expectations that could drive short‑term volatility. LGND overview on MarketBeat
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (CFO and directors) — Multiple SEC filings show sizable sales by CFO Octavio Espinoza (13,423 shares) and other insiders (Andrew Reardon, Stephen Sabba), which can trigger short‑term selling pressure and signal portfolio rebalancing. CFO Octavio Espinoza SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Independent downgrade — Wall Street Zen cut LGND from Buy to Hold, a headline that can prompt short‑term selling from momentum or risk‑averse traders. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.
The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.
