Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells $409,851.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Sabba sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $409,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,289.50. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $201.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 22.23 and a quick ratio of 21.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 46.42%.Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,585,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 202,103 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

View Our Latest Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ligand Pharmaceuticals this week:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.