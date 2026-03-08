Insider Selling: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Director Sells $403,000.00 in Stock

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) Director Francis Michael Porcelli sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $403,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,019,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,811.80. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Francis Michael Porcelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Francis Michael Porcelli sold 150,000 shares of Smart Sand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $603,000.00.

Smart Sand Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:SND opened at $4.09 on Friday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $178.08 million, a PE ratio of 136.33 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart Sand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 19,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

