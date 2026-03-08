Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.87, but opened at $41.52. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 180,087 shares traded.

IPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.00.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — IPI reported adjusted EPS of $0.49 vs. $0.26 consensus and revenue of $75.9M (up ~36% YoY), driven by strong Trio® and potash pricing/volumes, which underpins near-term earnings momentum. Intrepid Potash’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Q4 beat — IPI reported adjusted EPS of $0.49 vs. $0.26 consensus and revenue of $75.9M (up ~36% YoY), driven by strong Trio® and potash pricing/volumes, which underpins near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: 2026 production guidance — management expects ~7% Trio production growth next year, signaling higher volumes and improving unit economics; the company is delaying a decision on its AMAX asset, keeping focus on incremental Trio expansion. Intrepid projects 7% Trio production growth for 2026 while deferring AMAX decision

2026 production guidance — management expects ~7% Trio production growth next year, signaling higher volumes and improving unit economics; the company is delaying a decision on its AMAX asset, keeping focus on incremental Trio expansion. Positive Sentiment: Lithium upside — an updated Technical Report Summary confirms viability of the White Silver Lithium Project (target ~5,000 tpy battery‑grade lithium carbonate from industrial brine), offering a potential new high-value revenue stream over time. White Silver Lithium Project Clears Key Technical Milestone

Lithium upside — an updated Technical Report Summary confirms viability of the White Silver Lithium Project (target ~5,000 tpy battery‑grade lithium carbonate from industrial brine), offering a potential new high-value revenue stream over time. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color — management highlighted record Trio® sales volumes, rising pricing and steady demand; cost/operating commentary is positive but not tied to a formal long-term guide beyond 2026 outlook. Investors should watch pricing trends and unit costs for sustainability. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call color — management highlighted record Trio® sales volumes, rising pricing and steady demand; cost/operating commentary is positive but not tied to a formal long-term guide beyond 2026 outlook. Investors should watch pricing trends and unit costs for sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance — UBS raised its price target slightly but kept a “sell” rating, implying significant downside relative to the current share price; this divergent analyst view could cap upside or add volatility. UBS price target note

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 350.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 259,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company’s primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.

Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.

