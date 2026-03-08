Intuit Inc. $INTU is Bowie Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,463 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 5.5% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $126,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 20.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $481.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $503.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.00 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.32.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 269,596 shares of company stock worth $178,119,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

