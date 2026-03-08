Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $316,288.80 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.10, for a total transaction of $316,288.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,599.60. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 648 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.20, for a total transaction of $320,889.60.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16.

On Monday, December 15th, Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $254,499.36.

On Friday, December 12th, Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ISRG opened at $490.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $521.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.