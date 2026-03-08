Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $320,889.60 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.20, for a total value of $320,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,051.20. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mark Brosius sold 648 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.10, for a total value of $316,288.80.

On Monday, December 15th, Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36.

On Friday, December 12th, Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total value of $2,463,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $490.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.28. The firm has a market cap of $174.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

