Jaime Gilinski Bacal Buys 534,703 Shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) insider Jaime Gilinski Bacal purchased 534,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 per share, for a total transaction of £609,561.42.
Jaime Gilinski Bacal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Jaime Gilinski Bacal acquired 500,000 shares of Metro Bank stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 per share, with a total value of £605,000.
Metro Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 117.13 on Friday. Metro Bank Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140. The company has a market cap of £788.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.43.
Metro Bank Company Profile
Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.
