JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.47, but opened at $26.36. JD.com shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 7,684,733 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 396.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Positive Sentiment: Board approved an annual cash dividend and reiterated hefty buybacks (management announced an annual cash dividend of ~$1.00 per ADS and continued repurchases), which supports shareholder returns and helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 38.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

