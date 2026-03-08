Jennie Daly Sells 490,379 Shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly sold 490,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total transaction of £495,282.79.

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Jennie Daly acquired 139 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 per share, with a total value of £150.12.

On Thursday, January 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 139 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.

On Monday, December 8th, Jennie Daly bought 147 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 per share, for a total transaction of £149.94.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TW opened at GBX 98.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.36.

Taylor Wimpey ( LON:TW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Wimpey announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the homebuilder to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price target, providing broker support that can bolster investor confidence. Digital Look

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price target, providing broker support that can bolster investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Taylor Wimpey said it met profit guidance and has adjusted its payout structure — meeting guidance reduces downside risk even if the payout change introduces uncertainty about cash returns. Taylor Wimpey meets profit guidance, shifts payout structure

Taylor Wimpey said it met profit guidance and has adjusted its payout structure — meeting guidance reduces downside risk even if the payout change introduces uncertainty about cash returns. Neutral Sentiment: The Board approved a share buyback authorization to repurchase stock via the open market, which signals management thinks the shares may be undervalued — the announcement did not specify a firm buyback size in the public note, leaving the practical impact unclear. RTT News

The Board approved a share buyback authorization to repurchase stock via the open market, which signals management thinks the shares may be undervalued — the announcement did not specify a firm buyback size in the public note, leaving the practical impact unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes that Taylor Wimpey offers income but limited growth potential, a profile that may appeal to income investors but limit rerating for growth-focused money. Investors Chronicle

Coverage notes that Taylor Wimpey offers income but limited growth potential, a profile that may appeal to income investors but limit rerating for growth-focused money. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Jennie Daly sold 490,379 shares at an average of GBX 101 (~£495k). Large insider disposals often weigh on sentiment even if they have benign explanations. MarketBeat TW

Insider selling: Jennie Daly sold 490,379 shares at an average of GBX 101 (~£495k). Large insider disposals often weigh on sentiment even if they have benign explanations. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage highlights margin pressure and a profit warning tone despite meeting guidance — weak margins (reported net margin ~2.4% and ROE ~1.97%) increase sensitivity to cost or pricing shocks and cap upside. MSN article

Press coverage highlights margin pressure and a profit warning tone despite meeting guidance — weak margins (reported net margin ~2.4% and ROE ~1.97%) increase sensitivity to cost or pricing shocks and cap upside. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly result: reported GBX 8 EPS with low margins and ROE, underscoring limited near-term earnings leverage and keeping valuation upside capped until margins improve. MarketBeat TW

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 143 to GBX 137 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 132 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 125.33.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

