John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.63. 332,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 568,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $410.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.53%.

Q3 beat on profit and revenue — Wiley reported $0.97 EPS vs. $0.86 expected and revenue of $410.0M vs. $391M, with operating income up ~21% and clear margin expansion, supporting near-term earnings momentum.

AI revenue target gives visible growth runway — management is targeting $45M–$50M of AI-related revenue for fiscal 2026 and emphasized AI momentum as a driver of margin and cash-flow improvement. That guidance provides a tangible growth vector beyond legacy publishing.

Market commentary highlights margin expansion and improving cash flow — analysts and press noted that margin expansion was a key driver of the beat and supports higher free cash flow and return on equity.

Company issued FY2026 EPS guidance range of $3.90–$4.35 — the range gives investors forward visibility but contains a wide band that leaves some uncertainty on full-year realization.

Guidance perceived as cautious vs. some expectations — the midpoint of the guidance is roughly in line with or slightly below some street expectations (~$4.00), which may limit upside if investors expected a more aggressive outlook.

Here are the key news stories impacting John Wiley & Sons this week:

A number of brokerages have commented on WLY. Wall Street Zen raised John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded John Wiley & Sons to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,595.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,378.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

