John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $36.30. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 142 shares traded.

The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $410.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.24%.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.53%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

