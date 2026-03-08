Jos Sclater Acquires 8 Shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,863 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.

Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Jos Sclater bought 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,668 per share, with a total value of £150.12.

On Monday, January 19th, Jos Sclater sold 21,391 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,997, for a total transaction of £427,178.27.

On Monday, January 5th, Jos Sclater purchased 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, for a total transaction of £145.52.

Avon Protection Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 1,900 on Friday. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,276 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,891.29. The company has a market capitalization of £556.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avon Protection from GBX 1,640 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avon Protection from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,330 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,165.

About Avon Protection

